Karnataka State Police recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 662 Jailor and Warder posts; check eligibility criteria, age limit, other details

Karnataka State Police recruitment 2019: The last date for submission of application is March 9, 2019. The candidates need to possess a minimum Class 10 pass certificate to apply for the posts

Karnataka State Police recruitment 2019: The Karnataka State Police (KSP) is hiring for the posts of Jailor and Warder. Those interested in applying should do so at the official website – psi18.ksp-online.in. The last date for submission of application is March 9, 2019.

The candidates need to possess a minimum Class 10 pass certificate to apply for the posts.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 662

Post wise vacancy details:

Warder: 650

Jailor: 12

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

Warder: The candidates need to possess SSLC or Class 10 pass certificate.

Jailor: The candidates need to possess a Bachelor’s degree or an equivalent qualification.

Age Limit:

the upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 26 years of age. The reserve category candidates will get age relaxation as per the official notification.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done in 3 stages:

— ET and PST

— Written examination

— Viva-voce

How to apply

Interested, eligible candidates are required to fill the application form online and generate the challan and make the payment in the respective bank/post office.

Important date

The last date to submit application process is March 9, 2019.

