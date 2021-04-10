Karnataka SET postponed, revised dates soon

Despite the Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana today announcing that all examination will be held as scheduled, Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) postponed today. Prof H Rajasekhar, co-ordinating officer, today informed while “all preparations made to conduct the eligibility test, KSET 2021 has been postponed due to various reasons. The revised date of the exam will be announced on the website soon.”

KSET was scheduled to held on April 11. The exam authority directed all registered candidates to find more updates on official website – kset.uni-mysore.ac.in.

KSET centre had earlier notified that general category candidates have to secure at least 40 per cent marks in the two papers of KSET taken together in order to qualify. But SC/ST/CAT I/IIA/IIB/IIIA/IIIB and PWD candidates have to secure only 35 per cent aggregate marks in the two papers of KSET taken together in order to qualify.