Karnataka KSP civil police constable 2019 answer key released, how to check

KSP civil police constable 2019 answer key: The Karnataka State Police released the answer key of the written examination conducted for civil police constable recruitment examinations. The answer key is available at the website- ksp.gov.in.
KSP civil police constable 2019 answer key: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website- ksp.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the download ‘answer key’ link
Step 3: A pdf file with answer keys will appear on screen
Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
The recruitment examination was conducted on September 22, 2019.