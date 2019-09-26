Karnataka KSP civil police constable 2019 answer key released, how to check

KSP civil police constable 2019 answer key: The Karnataka State Police released the answer key of the written examination conducted for civil police constable recruitment examinations. The answer key is available at the website- ksp.gov.in.

KSP civil police constable 2019 answer key: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ksp.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download ‘answer key’ link

Step 3: A pdf file with answer keys will appear on screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The recruitment examination was conducted on September 22, 2019.

