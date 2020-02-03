Karnataka KSET applications begun: How to apply, eligibility, exam pattern

KSET application form out at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in (Representational image) KSET application form out at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in (Representational image)

Karnataka KSET applications 2020: The Moulya Bhavan, University of Mysore, is conducting the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) for assistant professorship. The application process has begun today – February 3 and will continue till March 4, however, candidates can fill form till March 9 with late fee of Rs 250. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, kset.uni-mysore.ac.in. The exam will be held on April 12, 2020.

The test will be consisting of two papers. Both the papers will consist of only objective type Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs). Paper-I consisting of 50 questions of two marks each will be general in nature while 100 questions in paper-II will be based on selected subjects. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to take up jobs as assistant professor in state-based institutes.

Karnataka KSET applications 2020: Exam pattern

Karnataka KSET applications 2020: Eligibility

Age: There is no upper age limit

Education: Candidates who have secured at least 55% of marks in Master’s Degree OR equivalent. Ph.D. degree holders whose Master’s level examination had been completed by 19th September, 1991 will get a relaxation of five per cent. Candidates shall appear for KSET in their relevant subject of their post-graduation only

Karnataka KSET applications 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the officail website, kset.uni-mysore.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘apply online’ at extreme right

Step 3: Click on ‘sign up for registration’, if new user

Step 4: Fill details and verify

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment

Karnataka KSET applications 2020: Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 1150. For category II A, IIB, IIIA, IIIB fee of Rs 950 will be applicable for SC, ST, PwD and cat-I candidates fee of Rs 650 will be applicable

