Karnataka KSET 2021 exam date announced: Here’s all details

The University of Mysore announced the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2021 exam date on Thursday. The KSET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on April 25. The KSET will be held for assistant professorship posts.

“The exam was postponed due to unavoidable reasons. The revised date is April 25. Prof H Rajasekhar, co-ordinating officer, informed that all Deputy Commissioners, related government workers, and police from across districts cooperate to ensure the exam is conducted successfully,” reads the official notification.

The KSET 2021 will be conducted in 11 centers in Karnataka. Candidates will be allotted one center based on their roll number.

Candidates are advised to follow the Covid-protocols before entering the exam hall. Carrying admit card is a must to appear for the exam. The exam centers will be opened 30 minutes prior to the exam starting time. Candidates must reach the examination hall before 2 hours of the exam.