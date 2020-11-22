Karnataka KARTET result 2019 released, here’s how to check

KARTET result 2019 available at schooleducation.kar.nic.in

KARTET result 2019: The Centralised Admission Cell (CAC) has declared the result for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2019. The result is available on the official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in. A total of 47,077 had applied to appear for paper 1, and 1.69 lakh for paper 2, the exams were conducted on October 4 in 604 centres across the state.

KAR TET result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘KAR TET 2019

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using application number and date of birth

Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates need to download and take print out of their result, OMR sheet for future reference.

Candidates need to obtain at least 60 per cent marks, that is 90 out of 150 in order to qualify. However, the cut-off score is 55 per cent for SC/ST/C-I, differently abled persons. Those who qualify are awarded a KARTET certificate. KARTET certificate will be valid for seven years from the date of declaration of result.

Those who clear paper I will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 while those who clear paper II will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8.

