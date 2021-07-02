Karnataka KARTET 2021 notification released: Check exam date, eligibility, how to apply

KARTET test will be of 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark. (Express photo by Abhisek Saha/Representational)

KARTET 2021 notification: The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) notification has been released by the centralised admission cell (CAC). The exam will be held on August 22, 2021. The application form is out and interested candidates can apply before July 20 at the official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

KARTET test will be of 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark. There will be no negative marking. The exam will be held in two papers those who clear paper 1 will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 and those who qualify paper II will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8.

Read | Written exam, no viva to recruit principals and assistant professors in Karnataka

KARTET 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Fill in the application form using registration and login credentials

Step 3: Fill in credentials and upload scanned photograph

Step 4: Make fee payment through online mode

Step 5: Download the application application form for future reference.

KARTET notification: Eligibility

For paper I applicant should have minimum qualification of –

PUC / Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of twp-year Diploma in Elementary Education

OR

PUC / Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year or fourth year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)

OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of two-year Diploma in Education (Special Education)

OR

Graduation with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of two-year Diploma in Elementary Education

For Paper II application should have –

Graduation with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of two-year Diploma in Elementary Education

OR

PUC / Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of four- year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)

OR

PUC / Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of four- year B.A.Ed /B.Sc.Ed

OR

Graduation with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of two-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed)

OR

Graduation with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in Final-year B.Ed. (Special Education).

KARTET 2021: Passing marks

To clear the exam, candidates need to secure 60 per cent marks while for SC, ST candidates the same is 55 per cent. The validity period of KARTET qualifying certificate will be for seven years from the date of declaration of its results. There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a KARTET certificate.