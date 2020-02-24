Karnataka KARTET 2020 application process closing today

KARTET 2020: Apply at schooleducation.kar.nic.in. (Representational image) KARTET 2020: Apply at schooleducation.kar.nic.in. (Representational image)

KARTET 2020: The Karnataka School Education will close the application process for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2019. The exam is scheduled to be held on March 15 and the last date to send applications is February 25. Interested candidates can apply at schooleducation.kar.nic.in. KARTET is an eligibility test for those aiming to get the job of a teacher in the state.

KARTET will consist of two papers — paper I will be for those who wish to teach in classes 1 to 5, those aiming to teach classes 6 to 8 will have to clear paper II. KARTET consists of 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark. There will be no negative marking in the exam.

In video| Are there enough jobs for teachers?

KARTET 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘online application for 2019’

Step 3: Register using details

Step 4: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Pay fee, submit

KARTET 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 700 for one of the paper and Rs 1000 for two. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 350 for one and Rs 500 for two exams. Differently abled candidates are exempted from paying any fee.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd