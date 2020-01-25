Karnataka KARTET 2019 notification released: Check exam date, eligibility, how to apply

KAR TET notification: Applications to begin at schooleducation.kar.nic (Representational image) KAR TET notification: Applications to begin at schooleducation.kar.nic (Representational image)

KARTET notification: The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) notification has been out. The exam will be held on March 15, 2020 Sunday. The application form is out and interested candidates can apply before February 25 at the official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

KARTET test will be of 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark. There will be no negative marking. The exam will be held in two papers those who clear paper 1 will be eligible to teach in class 1 to 5 and those who qualify paper II will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8.

KARTET notification: Paper pattern

KARTET notification: Passing marks

To clear the exam, candidates need to secure 60 per cent marks while for SC, ST candidates the same is 55 per cent. The Validity Period of KARTET qualifying certificate will be for seven years from the date of declaration of its results. There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a KARTET Certificate.

KARTET notification: Eligibility

For Paper II application should have –

Graduation with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of two-year Diploma in Elementary Education

OR

PUC / Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of four- year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)

OR

PUC / Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of four- year B.A.Ed /B.Sc.Ed

OR

Graduation with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of two-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed)

OR

Graduation with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in Final-year B.Ed. (Special Education).

For paper I applicant should have minimum qualification of –

PUC / Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of twp-year Diploma in Elementary Education

OR

PUC / Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year or fourth year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)

OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of two-year Diploma in Education (Special Education)

OR

Graduation with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of two-year Diploma in Elementary Education

KARTET notification: Fee

For paper I or II the application fee is Rs 700 and for those who wish to apply for both exams, fee is Rs 1000. For reserved category candidates the fee is Rs 350 and Rs 500, respectively.

