Karnataka govt signs LoU with UNDP to improve employment opportunities for youth

The Karnataka Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports has signed a Letter of Understanding with UNDP (United Nations Development Programme) on Friday, as part of the state-level initiative ‘Code-Unnati’ with the aim of improving access to entrepreneurship and employment opportunities among the youth, including women.

The LoU was signed in presence of C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, IT/BT, and Skill Development.

The initiative involving United Nations Volunteers (UNV) and supported by SAP India lab’s CSR strategies will be implemented in 4 districts of Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Dakshina Kannada, and Raichuru to start with, the Minister said.

The LoU intends to provide a platform for cooperation between UNDP and the Department of Youth Empowerment & Sports to ensure joint implementation of the activities in close coordination with state/district/college level NSS units, he said.

As part of this 50 colleges including Government Pre-University, ITIs, Polytechnics, and Arts and Science colleges have been identified to work with the faculties and students community.

They will work together in areas of training and capacity building, training on 21st century and digital skills, entrepreneurship development, innovation challenges/boot campus, corporate volunteering, and industry connect.