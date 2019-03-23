Karnataka Bank PO result declared, steps to download

Karnataka Bank PO result: The Karnataka Bank has declared the result for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of a probation officer (PO). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at karnatakabank.com

The result is for the interview conducted from February 20 to February 28, 2019. Candidates selected post interview round will be recruited as probation officers and will get a monthly salary of Rs 65,000.

Karnataka Bank PO result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, karnatakabank.com

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to see ‘result probation officer’ under the ‘latest news’ category

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘click here’ next to ‘interview result’

Step 5: Enter interview call number/registration number and date of birth to log-in

Step 6: Result will appear

A wait-list will also be released by March 31, 2019 on the official website. Selected candidates will be hired at the scale-I level post of PO. Earlier, a written exam was conducted on January 24, 2019. Candidates who had cleared the exam were eligible to appear for the interview round.

