Karnataka Bank PO recruitment 2019 online registration begin, salary up to Rs 37,000: Check how to apply

Karnataka Bank PO recruitment 2019: The Karnataka Bank has invited applications for the post of probation officer (PO) at its official website karnatakabank.com. The application process for the same began today – July 10 (Wednesday) and will conclude July 20, 2019. Interested candidates need to apply before the deadline.
The online test will be conducted on August 3. Those who qualify the test will be called for an interview. Selected candidates will have to sign a bond for three years. Candidates will first have to serve a six months long probation period.
Karnataka Bank PO recruitment 2019: Eligibility
Education: Applicant must be a graduate in any discipline with a minimum of 60 per cent marks or first class (equivalent grade) from any UGC recognised university. Candidates should be graduates as on July 1, 2019. Those who are awaiting results of degree exam pr pursuing a degree are not eligible to apply. Candidates should be able to speak any one of the vernacular/state languages along with Hindi and English and also be computer literate.
Age Limit: The upper age limit is capped at 26 years. The age will be calculated as on July 1. The upper age limit will be relaxed by five years for SC/ST candidates.
Karnataka Bank PO recruitment 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka bank – karnatakabank.com
Step 2: Once open click on the option ‘apply online’ which will open a new screen.
Step 3: Fill the important details and documents as per suggested in the form
Step 4: Click on the payment for the final procedure once you have filled all the details and documents required.
Karnataka Bank PO recruitment 2019: Fee
Candidates need to pay Rs 600 as an application fee. For reserved category, Rs 500.
Karnataka Bank PO recruitment 2019: Salary
Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 37,000
