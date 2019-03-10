KAR TET result 2018 declared, how to download

KAR TET result 2018: The Centralised Admission Cell (CAC) has declared the result for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2018. The result is available on the official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in. The eligibility exam for the post of teachers was conducted in February 2019.

Candidates need to obtain at least 60 per cent marks, that is 90 out of 150 in order to qualify. However, the cut-off score is 55 per cent for SC/ST/C-I, differently abled persons. Those who qualify are awarded a KARTET certificate. KARTET certificate will be valid for seven years from the date of declaration of result.

KAR TET result 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘KAR TET 2018’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using application number and date of birth

Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates need to download and take print out of their result, OMR sheet for future reference.

Candidates can seek a duplicate copy of KARTET certificate from CAC. To do so, one has to pay Rs 1000 using DD in favour of “SPECIAL OFFICER, CAC, BANGALORE” payable at Bangalore, according to the official notification.

