Success stories from Karnataka: Child actor-turned-Covid Warrior cracks UPSC CSE

UPSC CSE result 2019: A former child actor who is now a Covid warrior in Karnataka is among the few who cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2019 civil services exams from Karnataka, results of which were announced on Tuesday.

Keerthana H S, who secured All India Rank (AIR) 167 is a former child actor who has been a part of several on-screen projects since her childhood to the age of 15. “I have played roles in 32 films and 48 television serials,” she said. Among her noted performances are Kannada films Karpoorada Gombe, A, and Kanooru Heggadithi and Chiguru, a television serial.

A resident of Nandini Layout, Keerthana hails from Hoskere village in Kunigal (Tumkur). Also serving ‘Covid Warrior’, she is posted by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) as a special nodal officer to handle Covid-19 operations now in the city. Keerthana had cleared the Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) exams earlier. “Achieving IAS was my father’s dream and I’m delighted I could do it,” she said. Keerthana had completed engineering after which she began preparing for civil services.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Jeydev C S, who secured the top rank (AIR 5) among candidates from the state aspires to become a Karnataka-cadre IAS officer to help him serve his homeland.

A graduate from the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bengaluru, Jeydev said the premier law institution had a history of graduates making their way towards civil services, which inspired him to fuel his dreams further.

“I was fortunate enough to understand how law and governance worked in tandem. I always wanted to work in the public sector,” he said. An alumnus of the city’s Frank Anthony Public School, he cracked the UPSC code in his second attempt.

Another candidate who made the cut from Bengaluru, securing AIR 465, was Meghana K T, who is specially-abled. Meghana had lost 70 per cent of her vision due to a retina problem after she completed SSLC. A graduate of Surana College in the city, she had joined a coaching institute to prepare for the UPSC exams. “Audio and video contents provided by the institute helped me prepare for the exams. My mother supported me strongly in several ways including reading out study materials for me,” she said.

Meanwhile, among others who cleared the exam are two qualified doctors from the state. On cloud-nine after discovering their results, M J Abhishek Gowda (AIR 278) and N Vivek Reddy (AIR 485) attributed their success to Mandya Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh, for providing them with various tips to crack the code.

While Gowda hails from Malavalli taluk in Mandya, Reddy is a native of Srinivaspura taluk in Kolar. “I kept preparing for the exams while working as a duty doctor for the past three years,” said Gowda who took Kannada literature as the optional for the mains.

At the same time, Reddy cleared the exam in his second attempt. “I was inspired by my father who is a school teacher and had set my eyes on the civil services even before securing a seat to study MBBS,” the doctor working as a junior assistant at NIMHANS said.

In total, at least 40 candidates have made the cut at the UPSC exams from Karnataka this time.

– With inputs from Bengaluru correspondent, Ralph Alex Arakal

