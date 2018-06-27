JVVNL recruitment 2018: Jobs for 8th pass, apply for 2433 technical helper posts

JVVNL recruitment 2018: The candidates may apply online through the official website, energy.rajasthan.gov.in JVVNL recruitment 2018: The candidates may apply online through the official website, energy.rajasthan.gov.in

JVVNL recruitment 2018: Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Technical Helper. The candidates may apply online through the official website, energy.rajasthan.gov.in from July 2. The online registration window will be closed on July 23, 2018.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 2433

Name of the post:

Technical Helper

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates should be 8th passed, or need to have a ITI degree.

Age limit:

The candidates should be of 18 to 28 years of age.

Pay scale:

The candidates will get a pay scale as per the government criteria

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam.

How to apply

The candidates may apply online through the official website, energy.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply online is July 23, 2018.

Important dates

Online application begins: July 2, 2018

Online application ends: July 23, 2018.

The Rajasthan government this month launched an initiative through which citizens can monitor the status of their complaints regarding electricity supply. The GPS-based technology also allows citizens to track, on a real-time basis, the teams sent out to restore electricity supply. The technology has been launched in association with Intelenet Global Services.

The Fault Rectification Teams (FRT) and Vehicles, as it will be known as, will be deployed once a complaint is received to restore electricity for consumers of Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam (JVVNL) — Rajasthan’s electricity board.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App