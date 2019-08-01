JVVNL helper II result declared: How to check, what next?

JVVNL helper II result: The Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JNVVNL) or Jaipur electricity distribution department has released the result for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of helper II at its official website, jvvnl.onlinereg.in.

The recruitment exam was conducted from December 2018 to January 2019. A total of 2412 vacancies were to be filled through this recruitment exam. Selected candidates will now have to appear for document verification, dates of which are yet to be announced.

JVVNL helper II result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jvvnl.onlinereg.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘result for helper II’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download

A cut-off has also been released, those who clear the marks, match the cut-off and get through the document verification round will be hired. The finally selected candidates will be hired at a monthly salary of Rs 12600.

