Jharkhand JECCE recruitment 2018: Vacancies for 518 Excise Constable posts, apply before February 9

JECCE 2018: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for Excise Constable posts. There are 518 vacancies, and the candidates can apply online through the official website, jssc.nic.in on or before February 9, 2019. The selection process will be conducted through Jharkhand Excise Constable Competitive Examination (JECCE).

Advertising

To apply for the posts, the candidates required to have a minimum educational qualification of Class 10 pass. The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 25 years as on August 1, 2018.

JSSC recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Total posts: 518

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

The candidates required to possess a minimum Class 10 pass certificate from any recognised board in India.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 25 years of age. The minimum age of the candidates should not be less than 18 years. The reserved category candidates will get age relaxation according to rules.

Selection process:

Advertising

The candidates have to appear for Jharkhand Excise Constable Competitive Examination to get selected for Excise Constable posts

JSSC recruitment 2018: Application fee

The general category candidates have to pay an application fees of Rs 800. For reserved category, SC/ST, the candidates have to pay an application fees of Rs 200.

How to apply:

The online application process has started from December 26, 2018. The candidates can apply online till February 9 through the official website, jssc.nic.in

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: December 26

Last date to apply online: February 9, 2019

Last date for fee payment: February 13

Last date for uploading photo and signature: February 16.

About SSC

Set up on November 4, 1975, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It has its headquarters in New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected