JSSC Constable Recruitment 2019: Apply for 1012 vacancies, application process ends February 18

JSSC Special Branch Constable Recruitment 2019: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has announced 1,012 vacancies at the post of constable on its official website jssc.nic.in. The application process has begun and the last date to apply is February 18, 2019. While the last date to submit the online fee is February 21, 2019. Candidates will be allowed to make modified changes in the application form from February 25 midnight onwards and the window will be open only till February 27, 2018.

Selected candidates will be recruited on the post of constable in the special branch category. The job is available for candidates who are domicile of Jharkhand, other candidates may not apply. The candidates will be asked to provide documents supporting their claim. The SSC has asked for class 12 as its minimum requirement for the job.

JSSC Constable Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official webiste, jssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page scroll down to find ‘apply’ under the important link section

Step 3: A new page will open, click on the link ‘apply’ against the profile you are applying for

Step 4: Register using personal detail and start filling the form.

