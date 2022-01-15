JSSC CGL 2021 application process begins; Check exam schedule, eligibility criteria

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the application form window for the JSSC CGL (Combined Graduate Level Exam) 2021 exam. The last date for application submission is February 14, 2022. Interested candidates can apply at the official website at jssc.nic.in. The last date up to which candidates can pay the examination fees is February 16, 2022.

JSSC CGL 2022 exam will fill up the 956 vacancies across various departments in the Jharkhand Government. These vacancies are categorized into 4 posts and candidates will get a post based on their merit.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for any of these posts, candidates must be a resident of India. The candidate should have a graduation degree and should be between 21 to 35 years.

JSSC CGL 2021: How to apply

The JSSC CGL application form requires a three-day procedure. For this, students must visit the official website and follow the steps mentioned below to fill out the form with ease.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JSSC at jssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Application Form (Apply)” under the “Important Links” section.

Step 3:On the new page, click on “Apply Now” besides the JSSC CGL 2022 link.

Step 4: Click on “Register Now (New Candidate)”

Step 5: The application form will appear on screen. Fill the application form and click on “Save and Continue”

Step 6: On completion of form candidates will receive their application number and password. This should be written down and kept safe for future use.

Step 7: Log in using the application number and password and upload scanned copies of photograph and signature. After uploading these, click on “Save and Continue”

Step 8: Lastly, candidates shall pay their respective application fees. For SC/ST candidates, the application fee is Rs. 250 and for other candidates, the application fee is Rs. 1000.

The last date for submitting the online form is February 14, 2022. After this, a relaxation period of 2 days will be given. In this, students who haven’t uploaded their photograph and signature or the students who are yet to pay the application fees can make the required changes. This period will end on February 16, 2022.

Students who have made a mistake while filling their application form will get a second opportunity. The JSSC CGL application form correction window will open from February 19, 2022 (11 am) till February 21, 2022. This shall be used to rectify all mistakes.

The JSSC CGL admit cards will be issued to successfully registered candidates. The commission has, thus far, not announced the official date for the issuance. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official site.