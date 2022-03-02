JPSC Mains Admit Card 2021 released: Check how to download

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Mains Admit Card 2021 has been released on the official website — jpsc.gov.in. The JPSC Mains exam is scheduled to be be held between March 11 and 13, 2022.

Candidates appearing for Combined Civil Services Mains exam can now download the admit card from the official website.

JPSC Mains Admit Card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of Jharkhand Public Service Commission — jpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Admit card for Combined Civil Services (Mains).’

Step 3: Login by putting in your roll number and date of birth, and entering the captcha.

Step 4: Your JPSC 2021 admit card for Mains exam will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the admit card for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check all personal details to make sure there are no factual or spelling errors. It is also important that candidates remember to carry their admit card to the exam hall on the main days, as those who do not carry their admit card to the exam centre will not be allowed to enter the centre.

JPSC is conducted to fill various vacancies in departments and ministries under the Jharkhand government. This time, the exam will be held at differnt exam centres in Ranchi.

More information about the JPSC Mains exam will soon be released on the official website.