JPSC Combined Civil Service mains exam to be conducted in January 2022

JPSC CCS mains 2021: Jharkhand Public Service Commission will conduct the Combined Civil Service mains exam 2021 in January 2022. The exam schedule for mains will be soon uploaded on the official website – jpsc.gov.in

The commission on Tuesday released the state civil service prelims exam result 2021. The exam was held on September 19, 2021. Candidates who have qualified the prelims exam will now appear for the main exams.

The main exams will consist of a written test and interview. The main exam consists of six papers and the cut-off is calculated based on the marks scored in paper II to paper VI. The interview will be of 100 marks with no qualifying marks therein. A total of 252 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process.

Meanwhile, UPSC Civil Service 2021 mains exam will also be conducted in January 2022. The exams will begin from January 7 onwards. The UPSC CSE prelims result was declared on October 29 and over 9,000 candidates were declared pass in the exam.