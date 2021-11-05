scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 05, 2021
MUST READ

JPSC Combined Civil Service mains exam to be conducted in January 2022

The main exams will consist of a written test and interview. The main exam consists of six papers and the cut-off is calculated based on the marks scored in paper II to paper VI.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
November 5, 2021 4:04:57 pm
JPSC, JPSC CCS mainsThe exam schedule for mains will be soon uploaded on the official website - jpsc.gov.in (Representative image)

JPSC CCS mains 2021: Jharkhand Public Service Commission will conduct the Combined Civil Service mains exam 2021 in January 2022. The exam schedule for mains will be soon uploaded on the official website – jpsc.gov.in

The commission on Tuesday released the state civil service prelims exam result 2021. The exam was held on September 19, 2021. Candidates who have qualified the prelims exam will now appear for the main exams.

Read |BPSC 67th CCE registration deadline extended, check details

The main exams will consist of a written test and interview. The main exam consists of six papers and the cut-off is calculated based on the marks scored in paper II to paper VI. The interview will be of 100 marks with no qualifying marks therein. A total of 252 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. 

Meanwhile, UPSC Civil Service 2021 mains exam will also be conducted in January 2022. The exams will begin from January 7 onwards. The UPSC CSE prelims result was declared on October 29 and over 9,000 candidates were declared pass in the exam.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 05: Latest News

Advertisement