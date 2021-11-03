JPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 result declared at jpsc.gov.in

JPSC prelims result 2021: Jharkhand Public Service Commission Tuesday released the state civil service prelims exam result 2021. The exam was held on September 19, 2021. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result on the official website – jpsc.gov.in

The JPSC Combined Civil Service exam answer key was released on September 21 and candidates were given a notified time period to raise objections against any answer. The prelims result has been declared based on the final answer key complied.

JPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – jpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on’Combined Civil Services (P.T) Examination Result, Advt. No. 01/2021’ on the homepage

Step 3: Check your roll number in the result pdf

JPSC has released the list of qualifying candidates who will now appear for the main exams. The main exam will consist of a written test and interview. The interview will be of 100 marks with no qualifying marks therein. A total of 252 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process.