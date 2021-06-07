JPSC 6th merit list declared void by Jharkhand HC, new list to release within 8 weeks

Jharkhand High Court on Monday gave its final verdict on various petitions challenging the results of the sixth combined civil services examination conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission. The merit list of the exam has been cancelled by the Jharkhand HC. The court has ordered the release of the new merit list in eight weeks.

The court has also instructed the commission to fix the responsibility of the officers of JPSC. The court further said that revised results of such candidates should be issued, in which the qualifying marks are not added to the total score, and only those who have secured minimum marks according to the category in all the papers should be included in the merit list.

During the hearing, former Advocate General Ajit Kumar told the court that JPSC committed several mistakes in

releasing the final result.

Read | BPSC 64th CCE final result declared, Om Prakash Gupta tops the merit list

Advocates presenting the case on behalf of JPSC and state government told the court that JPSC had released the result of the sixth JPSC combined civil services examination as per the terms of the advertisement. On the basis of this result 326 candidates were declared successful. After publishing the result, the recommendation was sent to the state government for appointment.

However, the petitioners have pointed out various discrepancies in the final merit list. The JPSC had released the final result by adding the qualifying paper marks which is not added in calculating the final merit list. Apart from this, many other mistakes were pointed out by the petitioners. The court of Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi of Jharkhand High Court after hearing all the pleas declared the result void and ordered a fresh result to be declared within eight weeks.