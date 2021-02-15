JPSC Civil Services 2021 notification out: Apply for 252 posts

JPSC civil services 2021: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has invited applications for 252 civil service posts. The application process has begun today and will conclude on March 15. Candidates can however pay fee till March 16. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on May 2, as per the official notice. Interested candidates can apply at jpsc.gov.in.

To be selected for the post, candidates need to clear the preliminary exam followed by main. There are no limit on the number of attempts. The examination shall comprise of two compulsory papers of 200 marks each. The question papers will be set both in Hindi and English. The main exam will consist of a written test and interview. The interview will be of 100 marks with no qualifying marks therein.

Candidates who need at 40 per cent aggregate marks to be selected for mains. For reserved category candidates, there will be a relaxation.

JPSC civil services 2021: Eligibility

Age: Applicants should be at least 21 years old to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 35 years. Further, candidates belonging to the reserved category will have an extension as per the government norms.

Education: Applicants should have a bachelor’s level degree from a government recognised institute.

JPSC civil services 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link ‘civil service Advt 1/2021’

Step 3: Click on new registration on the new page

Step 4: Register using details

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Pay fee, submit

JPSC civil services 2021: Salary

Candidates will get paid for Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with grade pay of Rs 5,400.