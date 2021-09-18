JPSC Civil Services 2021: Check exam day guidelines; important points to remember

Jharkhand Public Service Commission will conduct the JPSC Civil Services 2021 prelims stage exam on September 19, 2021. The state-level exam to fill up more than 250 vacancies was earlier scheduled to be held in May 2021 but was postponed and now will be held tomorrow.

The JPSC Civil Services admit card 2021 for the upcoming exam has been released online. It is time for registered candidates to download it from jpsc.gov.in if not already done. The admit card contains certain exam day instructions and other guidelines to be followed besides important candidate information and details of the JPSC Civil Services 2021 exam.

Candidates must download the admit card and generate print-outs to carry to the exam centre. Without a valid admit card, no candidate will be admitted into the examination centre. It can be downloaded by logging in with the user ID and password. Along with the admit card, candidates are also required to carry a valid photo identification card such as voter card/passport/Aadhaar card to the exam centre.

The prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts i.e. from 10 am to 12 noon in the morning and from 2 pm to 4 pm in the evening. Candidates have to report to the designated exam centre as per the reporting time indicated on the admit card. It is always advisable to arrive at the centre well before time since pre-admission activities like frisking or thermal scanning take up a certain amount of time. The details of the exam centre (complete address), timings and date are also mentioned on the admit card, as per which, candidates have to appear in the exam.

Candidates have to appear in the prelims exam in both shifts to take the test for both papers (compulsory). The first paper is called General Studies I while the second is General Studies II. Both papers will be set as per the prescribed syllabus and will consist of objective type questions only with no negative marking.

Candidates are expected to take the test in a fair manner without engaging in any kind of misconduct as identified by the commission. These include impersonation, use of unfair means or possession of items prohibited inside the exam hall.

Candidates are not allowed to possess electronic devices like mobile phones, pagers, smartwatches, cameras, pen drives, Bluetooth devices or any other device that can be used as a communication or storage device during the conduct of the exam. Those found to be in possession of such items, even in the switched-off mode are liable for disciplinary action by the Commission.

Since the JPSC Civil Services 2021 exam is being conducted amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, it is also important that candidates abide by all COVID prevention protocols during the exam. Face masks are mandatory and besides, candidates are also advised to carry a small bottle of hand sanitiser to be used at the exam centre.

One must always ensure to maintain physical distancing and refrain from sharing personal belongings. For the same reason, it is also advisable that candidates carry their own bottle of water and ballpoint pen, to the JPSC exam centre.

JPSC will release the list of qualifying candidates after the release of the JPSC Civil Services answer key 2021. Based on the merit in the Prelims exam, candidates will be shortlisted for the Main exam. Although the Prelims will be a screening test only for initial shortlisting, only those who qualify through the Prelims will be subsequently allowed to appear in the Main exam.