JPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 answer key released, check how to download, raise objections

Jharkhand Public Service Commission today released the provisional answer key of the combined civil Services 2021 prelims exam 2021. The exam was held on September 19, 2021. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the provisional answer key on the official website – jpsc.gov.in
Candidates need to check the answer key, take a print out for future reference. Candidates who find any error in the answer key can raise objections and submit it to the commission
JPSC Civil Services 2021 answer key: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website – jpsc.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the answer key link
Step 3: Download the answer key
The candidates can raise objections on the answer key till September 28. To raise an objection, candidates need to mention their roll number, registration number along with the representations for the answer key objection and mail it to – anskeyobj@jpsc.gov.in. The size of the attached file should not be more than 22 MB,
JPSC will release the list of qualifying candidates after the release of the JPSC Civil Services final answer key 2021. Based on the merit in the Prelims exam, candidates will be shortlisted for the Main exam. Although the Prelims will be a screening test only for initial shortlisting, only those who qualify through the Prelims will be subsequently allowed to appear in the Main exam.
