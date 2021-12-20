JPSC Civil Service mains exam 2021: Check 5 useful tips to crack the exam

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has decided to conduct the JPSC Civil Services 2021 Examination from January 28 to 30, 2022. The second-stage exam will be held in the offline, written format and aims at testing a candidate’s knowledge-base in several subjects including languages, literature, social sciences, history, polity and the constitution of India, etc.

The exact date for JPSC Civil Service 2021 admit card for the mains exam is not known. However, based on past-year records, candidates can expect their hall tickets to be released in the last week of January 2022.

The JPSC Civil Service 2021 syllabus for the main stage is vast. It covers a wide range of topics and subjects. Following are the five tips that candidates can follow to ace the exam –

– Although the syllabus is vast, the exam follows a specific skeleton of subjects. Candidates must go through this skeleton to ensure that all topics are covered. Now’s the time to study the left-out and tricky subjects, instead of covering them at the last moment.

– The main exam judges a candidate’s way of answering each question. Therefore, aspirants must focus on answer writing practice and try to attempt mock tests to further refine their answer-writing ability. In a nutshell, the answers must be analytical and intelligent; not vague and generic.

– Reading a national-level and state-level Hindi and English newspaper every day, preferably first thing in the morning to build vocabulary and grammar skills, is a must. It would also be useful in being aware of all the current happenings around the country and the world.

– The Mains exam comprises 6 papers with each paper being held for a duration of 1 hour. A candidate must be capable of solving and completing all papers within this time duration. To do so, solving mock exams every day is the most important preparation tip. This is irrespective of whether or not a candidate has finished studying a subject or not.

– Revising topics, notes, and any additional information is another significant aspect of the preparation strategy. More than solving mock exams, a candidate needs to get the facts right. This can be achieved only by revisiting the topics, especially the difficult ones. In this last month of preparation, the revision must be prioritized over starting with new portions only to cover the syllabus.

After the conclusion of the mains exam, the JPSC cut-offs will be released to ascertain the number of candidates shortlisted for the interview. Subsequently, qualified candidates will be called for the interview round after which the final JPSC results will be announced.