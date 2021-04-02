Jharkhand JPSC Civil Service exam 2021: Check exam date, syllabus, paper pattern

JPSC Civil Service exam 2021: Jharkhand Public Service Commission will conduct the preliminary exam for the state civil service recruitment on May 2. A total of 252 vacancies are to be filled up across various agencies of the state government through JPSC 2021. The online registration window of JPSC 2021 is already closed now and candidates who have applied online will have to pass the prelims to be eligible for the main stage examination.

The commission has already notified the complete details of the JPSC syllabus and scheme of examination at the official website — jpsc.gov.in. Accordingly, registered candidates must prepare as only about a month’s time is left before the examination. As per the information brochure, the syllabus of the JPSC prelims examination is based on General Studies.

Syllabus

There are two papers in the JPSC 2021 prelims exam. Although these are based on the broader area of general studies, in paper-I, the indicative topics include history and geography of India, Indian polity and governance, economic and sustainable development, science and technology, national and international current events, etc. Candidates must note that the question paper also includes questions based on history, society, culture and society of Jharkhand. In addition, general questions of miscellaneous nature are also included in the syllabus. Questions are asked about human rights, environmental protection, climate change, poverty, unemployment, etc.

Paper-II of the JPSC 2021 prelims exam is based on the syllabus comprising topics such as history of Jharkhand, Jharkhand Andolan, literature, culture, dance, music of the state, sports and other related topics of the state. Those who are appearing for the first time in the JPSC exam this year must check the previous year’s question papers with JPSC answer keys to know the exact type of questions asked in the exam and their official solutions. By doing so, one can only increase the chances of encountering questions that are repeated from previous iterations of the examination.

The JPSC has also indicated the syllabus of the JPSC 2021 Main exam. In the Main stage exam, the syllabus of paper I is largely based on the topics of General Hindi and General English. Likewise, paper II is based on the subjects of language and literature, Paper III is based on the subjects of social sciences, paper IV is based on the topics of Indian Constitution and Polity, and Paper V is based on indian economy, globalisation and sustainable development. The last paper i.e. Paper VI is based on the subjects of general sciences, environment and technology development.

Exam pattern

Now that we have discussed the syllabus of the examination, it is imperative that candidates also have knowledge of the exam pattern since it is as per the pattern of the question paper that a candidate can devise their strategies to fare well in the test & therefore, secure their position at the top of the JPSC 2021 merit lists.

The most distinguishable feature that sets apart the Prelims exam and the Main stage exam is the type of question asked. In Prelims, only objective type questions are asked while the Main exam is a descriptive type examination. The Prelims exam is a 2 hours test consisting of 100 questions in each paper. Each question carries 2 marks and there is no negative marking in the Prelims. However, the Prelims is only a screening test.

JPSC 2021 Main examination is conducted as a descriptive type written test. As evident from the discussion of the syllabus, there are six papers in the Main stage examination. Candidates are allowed 3 hours duration to complete the test for each paper. JPSC 2021 Main exam date is yet to be announced although it is expected that the Main exam is tentatively going to be staged during the fourth week of September.

Those who have applied for the exam are advised to keep a regular tab on the official website for any further updates regarding the exam. The Commission releases the JPSC 2021 admit card before the exam which must be downloaded from the official website through candidate login. With adequate time left before the Prelims 2021 are conducted, candidates must therefore indulge in preparations by referring to the syllabus and scheme of the exam indicated in the official information brochure.