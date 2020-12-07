Joint forum of sacked Tripura school teachers join indefinite sit-in demonstration, wants permanent jobs assurance from CM

Justice for 10323, All Tripura Ad Hoc Teachers Association and Amra 10323 came together to form a joint movement committee and announced an indefinite mass sit-in-demonstration. Express Photo

A joint forum of three organisations of 10,323 sacked school teachers today sat in an indefinite mass sit-in demonstration here demanding written assurances from the government about a ‘permanent solution’ for them at one go. About 10,323 school teachers including graduate, undergraduate and postgraduate teachers — who were inducted in different phases since 2010 — were terminated over a faulty recruitment process by the High Court of Tripura in 2014.

The order was later upheld by the Supreme Court in 2017, in response to Special Leave Petitions filed with the apex court by sacked teachers and the government. While many of these teachers got placed in alternative jobs through interviews in the meantime, over 8,000 were later re-inducted on an ad hoc basis till March 31 this year, after which they were rendered jobless.

Justice for 10323, All Tripura Ad Hoc Teachers Association and Amra 10323 – three organisations of these sacked teachers today came together to form a joint movement committee and announced an indefinite mass sit-in-demonstration.

Bimal Saha, leader of the committee, blew a conch shell and announced the indefinite agitation here today and said both the erstwhile Left Front government and incumbent BJP-IPFT government have cheated the sacked school teachers.

Dalia Das, leader of ‘Amra 10323′ and functionary of the collective JMC, said their delegation of six representatives met Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in September this year, where the latter assured them to provide a permanent and sustainable solution within two months.

However, over two months have passed and there is no word from the CM regarding his promise, Das stated and claimed their agitation would continue till the chief minister came and provided them written assurance on the speedy permanent solution of livelihood at a single go.

“It’s been nine months since we lost our jobs. The CM gave us two months’ time to do a permanent solution but there is no word from his side yet. We are struggling to meet our domestic expenses. So, we have decided to start an indefinite mass demonstration over the demands of a permanent and sustainable solution for 10323 jobs. We want permanent jobs at the same time for all of us,” Dalia Das said. She added that the agitation would not be lifted unless the CM came in person and provided them a written assurance.

“The CM’s words have no value. He promised us and there is no word on it. So, we have come to join the protest demonstration here and it will continue until he comes and gives us written assurances. We want permanent jobs for all of us at one go and one die-in-harness jobs for families of all 103243 teachers who lost their jobs during this time”, she said.

According to the Joint Movement Committee estimates, 76 teachers lost their lives since the Supreme Court upheld the verdict of their termination. In September this year, the state cabinet approved a policy to provide an opportunity to 9686 out of sacked 10,323, who now include 764 postgraduate teachers (PGT), 4,380 graduate teachers (GT) and 4,542 undergraduate teachers (UGT) to apply in 9,700 vacant non-technical posts of group C positions, which would be notified in a phased manner by the government.

The cabinet has also approved age relaxation for all sacked teachers till March 31, 2023 and said efforts are being taken to provide alternative employment to the terminated teachers in a phased manner. Later in November, the state government announced a cabinet decision to appoint 3,970 teachers in different levels of government schools. The state has around 27,000 teachers imparting education in 4,400 government and government-aided schools across the state.

