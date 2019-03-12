Join Air India to earn over one lakh, walk-in-interview starts April

Air India recruitment 2019: Air India Engineering Services Limited (AISEL) has advertised for Aircraft Maintenance Engineer posts. There are 160 vacant posts, and the walk-in-interview will be conducted from April 1 to 12, 2019. The candidates will be hired for a period of five years on fixed-term employment basis.

The selected candidates will get a pay scale between Rs 95,000 to 1,28,000 per month.

Air India recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total posts: 160

Post wise vacancy details:

Current Vacancies: 141

Backlog vacancies: 19

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

The candidates need to possess 10+2 pass certificate with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics as a subject.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit for the general category candidates should not be more than 55 years of age. For other backward class, it is 58 years, and 60 years for SC/ ST.

Pay scale:

Walk-in-interview

The candidates have to appear for the walk-in-interview at the “Human Resources Department, Air India Jet Engine Overhaul Complex, Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi – 110 037.”

Important dates:

The walk-in-interview will be conducted between April 1 to 12, 2019.

