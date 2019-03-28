Jobs through GATE score, check list of Public Sector Units (PSUs) you can apply for

GATE 2019: In India, over 50 public sector undertakings (PSUs) directly hire on the basis of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) scores. There are huge vacancies filled through these PSUs and the candidates get a handsome salary. The job also offered stability and has lots of perks such as travel allowances, healthcare facilities, EPFO, and foreign vacation leaves.

The online application process in various Public Sector Units (PSUs) has been started, and the candidates can apply through their GATE score.

The PSUs can be divided into three categories based on the stock exchange and global presence:

Maharatna PSU’s

Navaratna PSU’s

Miniratna PSU’s

Here are the list of PSUs you can apply

Central Electronics Limited

Rail India Technical and Economic Service

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC)

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL)

Gas Authority of India Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL)

Airport Authority of India (AAI)

BSNL Junior Telecom Officer (JTO)

Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO recruitment)

National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI)

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

Magazon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL)

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC)

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO)

West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL)

Registration process begins in these PSUs, apply now

Hiring in RITES: Candidates can get a salary above Rs 1.40 lakh

RITES, under the Ministry of Railways, has invited applications for graduate engineer trainees (GETs) through GATE 2019 and 2018 score. A total of 40 vacancies are on the offer. Interested candidates can apply at the official notification, rites.com.

The online application process will begin on March 19 and conclude on April 16. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of GATE score. Selected candidates will be called for personal interview and document verification. GATE score constitutes 75 per cent of marks.

The selected candidates will get a pay scale between Rs 40,000 to 1.40 lakh per month in addition to allowances.

Hiring through GATE score in Indian Oil

The Indian Oil has invited applications for the post of engineers, officer, research officers and assistant officer in its official website, iocl.com. The recruitment would be done through GATE 2019 score. The application process is on and the last date to apply is March 27, 2019.

For graduate and postgraduate posts the gross remuneration will be about Rs 17 lakh per annum. For postgraduate chemistry posts, candidates will get Rs 14 lakh per annum.

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their GATE score, selected candidates will be called for interview and next round of selection after which a final merits list will be declared based on which the jobs will be allotted, according to the official notification.

DDA recruitment 2019: GATE qualifier can apply for vacancies in assistant executive engineer posts

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released an official notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of assistant executive engineer (Civil), and assistant executive engineer (electrical/ mechanical). Candidates who have appeared in the GATE 2019 examinations can apply through the score.

The online application process will begin from April 10, 2019. Candidates can apply online through the official website, dda.org.in on or before May 9, 2019. A total of 14 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive by the DDA. Candidates will have to appear for three-stage recruitment exam to get the job.

The candidates can apply online through the official website from April 10, 2019.

Apply through GATE score in Central Electronics Limited

Central Electronics Limited has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of the graduate engineer. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, celindia.co.in on the basis of the marks in GATE examination.

The online application process has started on March 17, 2019. The candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 8.35 lakh per annum.

Pay scale

Graduate Engineers: The candidates will get a pay scale of Rs 8.35 lakh per annum with a grade payment of Rs 40,000 to 1,40,000 per year.

The candidates can apply online through the official website, celindia.co.in on or before April 16, 2019.

