UPSC, Indian Army, bank: Here’s list of jobs to apply this week

List of jobs to apply this week. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

UPSC, Indian Army, bank recruitment 2020: The government sectors have advertised for various vacancies which includes posts at Union Public Service Commission, (UPSC), Indian Army, Exim Bank, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) among others.

The online application process for a majority of the vacant posts will be closed this month. For those aspiring for a well-paying government posts, here is the list of jobs to apply for this week.

UPSC, Indian Army, bank: List of jobs to apply this week

UPSC recruitment 2020: The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for various vacancies available at Ministry of Finance, Health and Family Welfare, Home Affairs, Department of Electrical Engineering. There are in total 34 vacant posts, and candidates can apply through the official website- upsc.gov.in.

The vacancies have have also been released for the posts of statistical officer and superintendent (printing), Assistant Commandants (Executive) in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The applicant must have a graduation degree from a government recognised university or institute. The candidates can apply through the websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in till December 17, 22 respectively.

READ | IIM-Ahmedabad records 100% summer internship placement despite pandemic

Exim Bank recruitment 2020: The Exim Bank has released a recruitment notification inviting aspirants to apply for the posts of management trainee in various departments. There are 60 vacant posts, and application process will begin from December 19. Interested, eligible aspirants can apply for the same at the official website eximbankindia.in by December 31. The selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 40,000 per month.

Indian Army recruitment rally 2020: The India Army will conduct a mega recruitment rally in Secunderabad, Telangana from January 18. The interested, eligible candidates can attend the recruitment rally to be held till February 28 for enrolment of soldier tech (AE), soldier general duty, soldier tradesmen, outstanding sportsmen (open category).

UPPCL JE recruitment: The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited applications for the post of trainee junior engineer (JE). The application process will conclude on December 28 at upenergy.in. The exam will be held in February.

Punjab teacher recruitment 2020: The Department of School Education, Punjab has invited applications for 8,393 vacant posts of pre-primary teachers. The online application process will conclude on December 21 at educationrecruitmentboard.com.

IOCL apprentice recruitment 2020: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for the post of technical and non-technical apprentices. A total of 436 posts will be filled through this drive across India. The candidates can apply till December 19 at iocl.com.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd