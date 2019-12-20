Jobs in Lok Sabha for graduates, salary up to Rs 1.77 lakh

Parliament building (File photo) Parliament building (File photo)

Lok Sabha recruitment 2019: The Lok Sabha Secretariat has invited applications for the post of a reporter. A total of 21 posts are advertised by the recruitment branch of the Lower House of the Parliament. The application process is on and will be concluded on January 28. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, loksabha.nic.in.

Eligible candidates will be called to appear for a shorthand test, written test and personal interview at Delhi. The shorthand and written test will be for 100 marks each. The written test will consist of general knowledge and general English, each for 50 marks. To clear, candidates will have to score 50 per cent marks. For OBC the cut-off is 45 and for SC/ST candidates it is 40 per cent.

Lok Sabha recruitment 2019: Vacancy

Total – 21

English Stream – 12

Hindi – 9

Lok Sabha recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university and shorthand speed of 160 words per minute in English/Hindi.

Age limit: The upper age limit to apply for the post is capped at 40 years.

Lok Sabha recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, loksabha.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘recruitment’ under ‘related links’

Step 3: Click on the link ‘filling up of vacancies of Parliamentary reporter’

Step 4: A PDF will open, read the advertisement, download form towards the end of it

Step 5: Fill the form, attach documents and send it to ‘The Recruitment Branch, Lok Sabha Secretariat, Room Number 521, Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi-110001’

Lok Sabha recruitment 2019: Fee

Selected candidates will be hired in the pay scale of Rs. 56100 – 177500.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd