Jobs in ISRO: Apply for 18 graduate-level vacancies; check notification here

ISRO recruitment: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is inviting applications for the post of scientist/engineer in level 10 of pay matrix. Candidates graduated in civil, electrical, refrigeration and air conditioning and architecture related fields can apply. There is hiring for 18 posts. Interested candidates need to apply on the online on the official website – isro.gov.in. The last date to send application is January 15, 2019. The last day to submit application fee is January 16, 2019.

The written exam will be conducted on March 10, 2019. The exam will be conducted through 12 venues including Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Luckow, Mumbai, New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram.

ISRO recruitment: Important dates

Application deadline: January 15

Fee payment deadline: January 16

NOC receiving deadline: January 21

Written test date: March 10

Call letter/admit card: March third week

ISRO recruitment: Documents required

NOC: A no objection certificate from the current employer

Signature and photograph: A scanned copy of signature and photograph to be uploaded

Candidates who are recruited with the central or state government bodies of public sector undertaking or autonomous bodies will have to send their NOC by January 21, 2019 to ISRO Headquarters, Bengaluru.

ISRO recruitment: Post-wise vacancies

Total: 18

Scientist/engineer (civil) – 9

Scientists/engineer (electrical) – 5

Scientist/engineer (refrigeration and air conditioning) – 2

Scientists/engineer (architecture) – 1

Scientists/engineer (electrical) – 1

ISRO recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – isro.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘careers’ tab

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: On the new page, click ‘centralised recruitment’ link

Step 5: Click ‘click here to apply’ link

Step 6: Another new window will open, click on the post you are applying for to open the relevant application form

Step 7: Fill the form, make payment

ISRO Recruitment: Application fee

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. An additional charge of Rs 100 will be applicable to those who apply for the post of scientist/engineer (electrical) in Chandigarh. Women candidates and those belonging to scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (ST), ex-servicemen and persons with benchmark disabilities (PWBD) category are exempted from paying the application fee.

ISRO recruitment: Exam pattern

Candidates will have to appear for a written exam. Candidates shortlisted for the written test will be selected for the interview round. The written exam will consist of 80 objective type questions.

ISRO recruitment: Selection process

Candidates will have to appear for a written exam followed by an interview. Candidates need to secure minimum 60 per cent marks in the interview round. A merit list will be prepared to combine marks for both screening tests and candidates will be shortlisted thereafter.

ISRO recruitment: Pay scale

Selected candidates will be placed in level 10 of the pay matrix and will be paid minimum Rs 56,100 per month. Additional allowances including house rent, transport etc will also be paid.

