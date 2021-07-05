Jobs in ISRO: 43 vacancies available, graduates can apply

To apply, candidates must fill the application form and email a PDF version of the same to hqapprentice@isro.gov.in File.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is inviting applications for graduate and technician apprenticeships at its headquarters in Bangalore. Interested and eligible candidates may find the application form at the official ISRO website — isro.gov.in. The last date to submit applications is July 22.

To apply, candidates must fill the application form and email a PDF version of the same to hqapprentice@isro.gov.in. Along with the form, candidates must also send PDFs of their SSLC/ Class 10 marks card/ certificate, PUC/ Class 12 marks card/certificate, Degree/ Diploma marks card for all semesters/ years, Degree/ Diploma marks certificate/ provisional certificate, NATS enrollment number. The subject line for the email should be “Application for above mentioned Apprenticeship Category”.

ISRO Apprenticeship 2021: Vacancy

Total: 43

Engineering graduates: 13

Diploma in engineering: 10

Diploma in commercial practices: 20

ISRO Apprenticeship 2021: Eligibility

Candidates applying for the graduate apprenticeship are required to have a first class engineering degree from a recognised Indian university, with an aggregate score of at least 60 per cent. Candidates applying for the technician apprenticeship are required to have a first class diploma in engineering from a recognised state board in the respective field, with an aggregate score of at least 60 per cent.

Candidates applying for the diploma in commercial practice must have a first class diploma in commercial practice from a recognised state board, with an aggregate score of at least 60 per cent.

If selected, candidates may receive a monthly stipend ranging from Rs 8000 till Rs 9000, depending on the type of apprenticeship.

Candidates may find more information and updates about the apprenticeship at the official ISRO website.