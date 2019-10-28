Jobs in Indian Railways: 10th pass can apply for vacancies in North, North Eastern Railways

RRC recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Cell, North, North Eastern Railway released the recruitment notification for various vacancies. The official notification and application link is available at the official website of the region – ner.indianrailways.gov.in, nr.indianrailways.gov.in.

The Railway Recruitment Cell, North Eastern Railway has offered 21 posts under sports category, two vacancies in Music category, eight vacancies under Scouts and Guides quota. Meanwhile, the Railway Recruitment Cell, Northern Railway has also invited applications for 21 vacancies in the sports category.

RRB, RRC recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Northern Railway

Total vacancies: 21

Sports category

Hockey-Women: 4

Kabaddi-Women: 3

Basketball-Women: 3

Cricket-Women: 2

Hand Ball-Women: 2

Basketball-Men: 1

Cycling-Men: 2

Kabbaddi-Men: 3

Weight-Lifting Men: 1

North Eastern Railway

Total vacancies: 21

Sports category

Athletics (Men): 1

Athletics (Women): 1

Cricket (Men): 2

Wrestling (Men): 1

Wrestling (Women): 1

Badminton (Men): 1

Basket Ball (Women): 2

Basket Ball (Men): 2

Hand Ball (Men): 2

Hockey (Men): 3

Hockey (Women): 2

Kabaddi (Men): 2

Group C and D posts

Total vacancies: 11

N.E. Railway: 2

DLW Varanasi: 3

Izzatnagar Division, NEFR: 2

Lucknow Division, NER: 2

Varanasi Division, NER: 2

Cultural Quota

Organ (Keyboard) player: 1

Light Music (Male singer): 1

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

— The candidates must have passed the class 10 examination or equivalent with minimum 50 per cent marks.

— Meanwhile, the candidates need to possess other educational qualifications, experience as per posts.

For details on eligibility criteria, please go through the notifications properly.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not below 33 years. For details on age limit, please check the official notification.

Selection process: The selection process will be conducted in December.

Pay scale: The candidates will get a pay scale as per the recommendations of 2nd, 3rd and 7th pay commissions.

The candidates need to apply through the official websites of North and North Eastern Railway. The application process will be closed by November-end. For details, please check the official notifications.

