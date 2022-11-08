scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Jobs in automation, telecom industries on rise; healthcare, IT see decline: Monster Employment Index

Tier 2 cities such as Coimbatore and Ahmedabad posted a marginal incline in job activity, whereas the major metropolitan cities of India saw a decrease in the demand.

Automation sector's hiring activity showed an increase of 34 per cent.

There has been a 6 per cent drop in hiring activity in October 2022 vis-à-vis October 2021, according to the Monster Employment Index. In addition to this, there has also been a 5 per cent decline in the month-on-month job postings.

Experts believe that this decline is due to the changing patterns in the start-up ecosystem, funding winter and fears of an upcoming recession. However, the automation sector’s hiring activity showed an increase of 34 per cent. Similarly, industries such as Banking and Finance, and Telecom did well, with technology driving innovation and growth in both sectors.

Read |Bagged a crore over package? Here’s how to decode your salary

“Artificial intelligence and Blockchain are transforming the BFSI sector, similarly the onset of 5G is transforming the growth of telecom,” the report stated. “The sustained success of the Indian BFSI sector (+12 per cent) has been attributed to a variety of factors including government involvement, access to technologies, and a surge in investor capital.”

Surprisingly, tier 2 cities such as Coimbatore and Ahmedabad posted a marginal incline in job activity, whereas the major metropolitan cities of India saw a decrease in the demand. Among tier 1 cities, hiring remained stable in Mumbai whereas metros such as Bangalore (-11 per cent), Kolkata (-14 per cent), Delhi-NCR (-2 per cent) and Hyderabad (-5 per cent) posted a downward trend in recruitment activities.

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 02:07:50 pm
Live Blog

