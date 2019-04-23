Toggle Menu
Jobs for JET Airways employee: Lowe's India hires for IT positions, vacancies in SpiceJet, Air India

The interested candidates can send their resumes to india.careers@lowes.com with the subject line 'JET IT'. Air India and SpiceJet has also hired employees of JET Airways.

Jobs for JET Airways employee: The interested candidates can send their resumes to india.careers@lowes.com with the subject line ‘JET IT’

Jobs for JET Airways employee: Lowe’s India, the technology products and solutions center, is hiring employees of JET Airways. The employee of the IT division of JET Airways can apply for technology positions. The interested candidates can send their resumes to india.careers@lowes.com with the subject line ‘JET IT’.

“We at Lowe’s India, the technology products and solutions center for $71.3 Lowe’s Companies Inc., welcome any employee of the IT division of Jet Airways to apply for technology positions with us. Interested candidates can send their resumes to india.careers@lowes.com, with the subject line “Jet IT” and we will fast-track the process to schedule a meeting with you,” read the official notification.

SpiceJet hires over 500 JET Airways employees

SpiceJet has hired 500 JET Airways employees, including 100 pilots and is looking to hire more. The airline said it has already absorbed over 500 employees, including 100 pilots, of the grounded carrier Jet Airways and it is open to inducting more as it adds more aircraft and routes in the times ahead.

SpiceJet also claimed that it will induct 27 more planes – 22 Boeing 737s and five turboprop Bombardier Q400s – in their fleet to minimise the passenger inconvenience and serve its customers. Air India hires JET Airways employees, more to offer

Air India hires 150 JET Airways employee 

Air India has almost completed hiring 150 cabin crew members from Jet Airways for its international operations on Boeing 777 and Boeing 787 aircraft. The airline is thinking to offer more.

