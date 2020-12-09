Job market sees recovery as pandemic year nears closure: Report

The Monster Employment Index cited significant growth in job postings over the last few months, foreseeing a positive start to 2021. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

The year 2020 started with job postings being 9 per cent higher, but due to COVID-19 pandemic, the year heading is to a closure at 6 per cent lower than the last year. However, the Monster Employment Index report cited significant growth in job postings over the last few months, foreseeing a positive start to 2021.

Despite a steep decline due to COVID-19, job posting in some sectors are almost back to the pre-COVID-19 levels for instance in telecom/ ISP (-8 per cent), advertising, market research and public relations (-11 per cent), media and entertainment (-5 per cent), logistic, courier/ freight/ transportation (- 9 per cent), and agro-based industries (0 per cent).

Also, job postings for the retail industry witnessed a spike and have grown 20 per cent in November compared to the last month. “Banking/ financial services, insurance (19 per cent), home appliances (11 per cent), IT – hardware, software (9 per cent), and FMCG, food and packaged food (5 per cent) job postings indicated the highest month-on-month growth from October to November,” the report mentioned.

Sekhar Garisa, CEO, Monster.com said, “We are definitely seeing improvements in the job market, with promising recovery in industries such as logistics, transportation, BPOs, ITES, among others. While job postings were at their highest in Q1’20, the pandemic did have a significant impact on the same. The recovery in the post-lockdown period has been promising, almost at par with pre-Covid-19 levels.”

During the lockdown, cities like Chandigarh (-27 per cent), Mumbai (-24 per cent), and Bangalore (-20 per cent) were impacted the most, while, Jaipur (+8 per cent), Baroda (+2 per cent), Kolkata (-2 per cent), and Coimbatore (-4 per cent) were the least impacted.

