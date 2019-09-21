Job fair starts in Mohali colleges

Chandigarh Group of Colleges at Landran is hosting the fifth Mega Job and Self Employment fair from Friday.

It is a part of the Ghar-Ghar Rozgar scheme of the Punjab government.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu was present for the inauguration ceremony of the fair at Landran. It is a two-day fair which is part of a chain of such fairs which will take place across Punjab till September 30.

Elaborating on the government’s effort, Sidhu said that in the first phase of the fifth job fair 10,000 students had registered themselves under self employment scheme and they will be helped by the state government under the scheme.

The state government is also set to organise 74 such job fairs at different locations across Punjab under the second phase of the Mega Job Fair. Several famous companies including Zomato, Tech Mahindra, Swiggy, Tata Sky, DHL, Axis Bank are partnering with the government in this fair. The packages of the students were ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 30 lakh per annum. Students from all educational backgrounds are eligible to participate in these job fairs. Students who have educational qualification only upto class 12th were also given jobs.

When Chandigarh Newsline approached few students at the CGC campus for comments, one of them named Jashanpreet Singh from Kharar said “I was interviewed by a company and they have given me a positive response and have told me to join training. They will be giving me a stipend of Rs 5,000 for two months.They told me that my salary will be decided after my training so there is a slight uncertainty.” Another student said,”A student can list four companies in which he wants to give an interview. I had listed only two and got a very positive reply from both the companies.”