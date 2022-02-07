JNU Recruitment 2022: Applications open for executive engineer post, check how to apply

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is inviting applications for a vacancy of executive engineer (electrical). Candidates who are presently working in CPWD, PWD, P&T, DDA, BSNL, Prasar Bharati and NDMC can apply for this post by visiting the official website — jnu.ac.in/career.

Candidates will have to apply through the proper channels along with vigilance clearance, integrity certificate and NOC. They will also have to send a separate attested copy of the last five years ACR/APAR.

Eligibility

Interested candidates should have a degree in Electrical Engineering from any recognised institute. They should also have at least seven years of work experience as Assistant Engineer (Electrical) in CPWD, PWD, DDA BSNL, Prasar Bharati and NDMC. Or, they should be working on the post of Executive Engineer (Electrical) in CPWD, PWD, P&T, DDA, BSNL, Prasar Bharati and NDMC.

The upper age limit of candidates should not be more than 56 years as on the closing date of receipt of applications.

How to apply for the Executive Engineer (Electrical) vacancy:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JNU careers — jnu.ac.in/career

Step 2: Click on ‘Non-Teaching’. A drop-down menu will open.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads ‘Advertisement No.13/RC(NT)/2021, Executive Engineer (Electrical)’

Step 4: A new PDF will open up in a new window or tab. Go through the whole PDF to make sure you are eligible and do not miss out any important details.

Step 5: Take a print-out of this PDF and fill out the application form in bold letters.

The application should be submitted in the enclosed proforma and be forwarded by the Cadre Controlling Authority with a certificate, as per the proforma. Candidates have time till February 26, 2022 (5 pm) to apply for the vacancy, which can be done by visiting the official website.