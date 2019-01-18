JNU recruitment 2019: Apply to get over a lakh; 73 Non-Teaching vacancies

JNU recruitment 2019: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released a notification inviting to apply for non-teaching vacancies. There are 73 vacant posts, and the candidates can apply through the official website on or before February 4, 2019.

For personal assistant, stenographer, junior assistant-cum-typist, the candidates need to possess a (10+2) pass certificate. For office attendant posts, the candidates need to possess a class 10 or ITI pass certificate.

JNU recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total posts: 73

Post wise vacancy details:

Personal Assistant: 2

Stenographer: 7

Junior Assistant-cum-Typist: 44

Office Attendant (MTS): 20

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

Age Limit:

The age of the candidates should not cross 35 years of age.

The selected candidates will get age relaxation as per official notification.

Pay scale:

Personal Assistant: The candidates will get a remuneration between Rs (35,400 to 1,12,400).

Stenographer: The candidates will be in the pay scale between Rs (25,500 to 81,100).

Junior Assistant-cum-Typist: The selected candidates will get a salary between Rs (19,900 to 63,200).

Office Attendant (MTS): The selected candidates will be in the pay scale between Rs (18,000 to 56,900).

How to apply:

The online application process will be closed on February 4, 2019. The candidates need to apply through the official website, jnu.ac.in.

