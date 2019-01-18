JNU recruitment 2019: Apply to get over a lakh; 73 Non-Teaching vacancies

JNU recruitment 2019: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released a notification inviting to apply for non-teaching vacancies. There are 73 vacant posts, and the candidates can apply through the official website on or before February 4, 2019.
For personal assistant, stenographer, junior assistant-cum-typist, the candidates need to possess a (10+2) pass certificate. For office attendant posts, the candidates need to possess a class 10 or ITI pass certificate.
JNU recruitment 2019: Vacancy details
Total posts: 73
Post wise vacancy details:
Personal Assistant: 2
Stenographer: 7
Junior Assistant-cum-Typist: 44
Office Attendant (MTS): 20
Eligibility criteria:
Educational qualification:
For personal assistant, stenographer, junior assistant-cum-typist, the candidates need to possess a (10+2) pass certificate.
For office attendant posts, the candidates need to possess a class 10 or ITI pass certificate.
Age Limit:
The age of the candidates should not cross 35 years of age.
The selected candidates will get age relaxation as per official notification.
Pay scale:
Personal Assistant: The candidates will get a remuneration between Rs (35,400 to 1,12,400).
Stenographer: The candidates will be in the pay scale between Rs (25,500 to 81,100).
Junior Assistant-cum-Typist: The selected candidates will get a salary between Rs (19,900 to 63,200).
Office Attendant (MTS): The selected candidates will be in the pay scale between Rs (18,000 to 56,900).
How to apply:
The online application process will be closed on February 4, 2019. The candidates need to apply through the official website, jnu.ac.in.