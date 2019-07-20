JNU faculty recruitment 2019: Apply for 271 posts, salary up to Rs 2.18 lakh

JNU faculty recruitment 2019: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has invited applications for the post of associate professor, assistant professor and professor across schools (departments) of the varsity. A total of 271 posts are to be filled by this recruitment drive. The applications have begun and the last date to apply is August 19, 5:30 pm. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, jnu.ac.in/career.

The applications will only be accepted online but in case of any assistance, candidates can get in touch with the assistant registrar, recruitment cell, administrative block, JNU. One can also write grievances to recruitment@mail.jnu.ac.in, as per the official notification. As per the new rules of UGC, the varieties have to close the recruitment procedure within six months’ time.

JNU faculty recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 271

Associate professor – 157

Assistant professor – 4

Professor – 110

JNU faculty recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: For the post of associate professor, candidates must have a PhD degree in the concerned or allied field of a subject in which they are applying. Applicant must at least 55 per cent marks or equivalent in the master’s degree. Interest in research will be an add-on. Applicant must have at least eight years of work experience in teaching and /or research.

For the post of assistant professor, the applicant must have 55 per cent marks in the master’s degree, UGC NET qualification and must have presented at least two papers for their PhD work.

For the post of professor, one must have a PhD and a minimum of 10 years of work experience. For an ‘outstanding professor’ with PhD the work experience requirement can be relaxed, as per the official notification

JNU faculty recruitment 2019: Salary

Finally accepted candidates will get a monthly salary in the range of Rs 1,31,400 to Rs 2,17,100 for the post of associate professor. The assistant professor will get salary in the bracket of Rs 57,00 to Rs 1,82,400. For the post of professor, the monthly salary is Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200.

