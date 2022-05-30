scorecardresearch
Monday, May 30, 2022
UPSC Civil Services final result: JNU alumnus Shruti Sharma tops, gives credit to Jamia coaching academy

In the UPSC CSE final result, women candidates have secured all the top three positions. Ankita Agarwal secured AIR 2 while Gamini Singla of Chandigarh secured rank 3.

Written by Sakshi Saroha | New Delhi I |
Updated: May 30, 2022 3:06:55 pm
upsc topper, upsc cse topperShruti wants to serve the country by joining the Indian Administration Services (IAS).

In the UPSC Civil Services, 2021 final result declared Monday, Delhi’s Shruti Sharma has secured the All India Rank (AIR 1). Elated by her success, Sharma said she was confident about qualifying the UPSC exam but topping the merit list came as a surprise.

Sharma wants to serve the country by joining the Indian Administration Services (IAS).

Sharma graduated from St. Stephens College of Delhi University and joined Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for her post-graduation. She prepared for the Civil Services exam at Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy (RCA). A total of 23 candidates including all India topper have qualified the Civil Services exam from Jamia RCA.

In the UPSC CSE final result, women candidates have secured all the top three positions. Ankita Agarwal secured AIR 2 and Gamini Singla from Chandigarh has got rank 3.

