JMRC recruitment 2019: Apply for 32 senior level posts before March 29

JMRC recruitment 2019: Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation (JMRC) invited applications for 32 senior level posts. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, jaipurmetrorail.in or transport.rajasthan.gov.in/jmrc. The last date to apply is March 29, 2019.

Candidates need to download the application form from the official website and send it to ‘Managing Director, Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation, Khanij Bhawan Tilak Marg, Jaipur, 302005’. Selected candidates will be hired for a period of three years which can expand up to seven years.

JMRC recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 32

Executive director (rolling stock) – 1

Executive director (traction and E&M) – 1

Executive director (S&T) – 1

Executive director (civil) – 1

General manager (rolling stock) – 1

General manager (S&T)

General Manager (finance) – 1

Joint general manager (rolling stock) – 1

Joint general manager (administration) – 1

Private secretary – 3

Deputy general manager (traction/E&M) – 1

Deputy general manager (coordination and monitoring) – 1

Manager (operations) – 1

Manager (rolling stock) – 1

Manager (civil) – 2

Manager (S&T) – 1

Manager (traction) – 1

Tehsildar – 1

Senior executive officer (accounts) – 1

Station superintendent – 2

Executive officer (accounts) – 1

Junior engineer (civil) – 1

Junior engineer (electrical) – 1

Junior engineer (electronics) – 1

Junior accountant – 1

Patwari/Ameen – 03

JMRC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Candidates need to download the application form, fill it and submit it. Here are the steps to download the form –

Step 1: Visit the official website, transport.rajasthan.gov.in/jmrc

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘JMRC vacancies for deputation’

Step 3: A PDF will open

Step 4: Read instructions carefully, download the form

Step 5: Fill the form and submit at the given address

JMRC recruitment 2019: Pay scale

Basic pay will be at level of 6th and 7th pay matrix 7th of central pay commission. In addition to a monthly salary, selected candidates will be eligible for a special allowance at the rate of 15 per cent of the basic pay and other allowances including HRA, medical allowance etc.

