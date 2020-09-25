JMI UPSC CSE residential training entrance exam on October 18, check details

Selected candidates will get training at Jamia's Residential Academy. (Representational image)

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will hold the entrance exam for admission to its residential coaching programme for training youth for UPSC civil services exam on October 18. In a recent notice, the university has released the schedule. The exam will be a written test in which students will have to answer objective type questions and write an essay. It will be held from 10 am to 1 pm.

The application process had ended and the result for the entrance exam will be declared on November 5. Those who clear the written exam will be called for an online interview from November 9 to 14. The final result is scheduled to be released on November 17 and classes will begin from December. Selected candidates will be training for UPSC CSE prelims and main for 2021.

The admit cards will be uploaded by October 10 at jmi.ac.in, as per the official notice.

The coaching will include classes on general studies, CSAT, and selected optional papers. Test series, answer evaluation and essay writing practice will also be part of the training. Mock interview practice for candidates who clear the main will also be made available. Hostel accommodation will also be provided to candidates, if available.

Jamia claims that 30 candidates who received coaching and training in the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) have been selected in the UPSC’s Civil Services exam 2019. Of these, 25 students were residing in RCA, and five were trained at the mock interview programme of the centre.

In the recently announced UP PCS 2018 result, 12 students who received coaching and training in the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), JMI had cracked the exam. As many as 24 students of the centre appeared in the final interview held in July-August 2020.

