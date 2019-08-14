Jamia Milia Islamia recruitment 2019: Apply for 75 posts, salary up to Rs 2 lakh

JMI recruitment 2019: The Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) has advertised for 75 non-teaching posts ranking from deputy registrar to receptionist. Candidates need to send their applications before August 18 up to noon. Candidates need to download application form from jmi.ac.in and send it to the registrar office.

Candidates will have to appear for an entrance test constituting of 150 marks. Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview. Pas service record will constitute of 25 marks in the entire recruitment process.

JMI recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, jmi.ac.in

Step 2: On the main page, click on jmi recruitment (scrolling link)

Step 3: A PDF will open, read and download form

Step 4: Fill form, attach documents and send to address

The applications are accepted in offline mode. Candidates need to send their applications marked to Recruitment and promotion section, second floor, registrar’s office, Jamia Milia Islamia, Jamia Nagar, New Delhi – 110025.

JMI recruitment 2019: Vacancy and salary details

JMI recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 as an application fee. Fro Sc, ST candidates the application fee is Rs 250 while PwD candidates are exempted from paying any fee

