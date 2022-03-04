JMI concludes placement process for MBA students, highest package stood at Rs 25 lakh

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University’s placement process at the University Placement Cell (UPC) witnessed the highest overall placement performance. More than 25 companies handed offer letters to MBA students of various streams with an average package of around 9 lakh. The highest offered during the placement process is Rs 25 lakh per annum.

The notable companies that conducted the placement drives at the campus were KPMG, Bain Capability Network, Accenture, ICICI Bank, Vedanta, Newgen, Schneider Electric, Xiaomi, Lime road, CRM Next, Tech Mahindra, Escorts, India Mart, Cians Analytics, JK Tyres, Scaler Academy, Digital Jalebi, Byjus and many more.

Rahela Farooqi, Director, UPC, JMI said that the pandemic struck a heavy blow to certain sectors but on the other hand it led to the growth of sectors like the IT sector, Edtech sector which is reflected in increased placement opportunities. She thanked all recruiters for selecting our students.

JMI has recently opened admissions for distance mode courses through the university’s Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) for the academic session 2021-22 from January. The last date for submitting the online application for the JMI distance mode courses is March 25, 2022, and the deadline to pay the admission is April 10.