JMI concludes placement drive for MSc (Banking and Finance Analytics) batch 2019-21

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University concluded the placement drive for the maiden batch of MSc (Banking and Financial Analytics) 2019-21. Students were offered packages to the tune of Rs. 6.25 lakh and Rs. 5 lakh.

Of the 41 students that participated in the drive, 3 were selected by Cians Analytics, Gurugram, with an annual pay package of Rs. 6.25 lakh, while 3 were offered a package of Rs 5 lakhs by Phronesis Partners, Noida. Other reputed companies such as Xceedence and BYJU’S have also intended to offer positions to this maiden batch.

Halima Sadia Rizvi, head, Department of Economics, credited the university’s placement cell, coordinators and faculty members from various departments for the offered pay packages despite the downfall in recruiting activity across the country due to coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier this month, the university had released an e-prospectus for the academic session 2021-22. The prospectus contains information regarding admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate, B.Tech, B.Arch, diploma, advanced diploma, postgraduate diploma courses has been uploaded on the university’s website www.jmi.ac.in and portal of the controller of examinations at www.jmicoe.in.

The entrance test for 134 courses will begin on July 26 and conclude on August 28, 2021, and the last date for submitting the qualifying exam result is September 30, 2021.