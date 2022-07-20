Jamia BTech student gets Rs 25 lakh offer, average salary increased for other courses

July 20, 2022 6:40:06 pm
In the recent placement drive at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) for various programmes, the highest package offered was Rs 25 lakh to a BTech student by Amazon. The average package for BTech Computer Science students, as per the institute, is around Rs 10 lakh, for MBA it is Rs 8.8 lakh and for MCA Rs 8.2 lakh.
The placements of most courses — BTech, MTech, MCA, MBA, Diploma, BCom, MCom, MA Economics — have improved significantly this year, claims JMI. This year, over 100 companies conducted offline and online drives in this session.
The notable companies that visited the campus were Amazon, Samsung R&D, L&T, EXL, KPMG, Deloitte, Bain Capability Network, Accenture, ZS Associates, Optum, Infoedge, Josh technology, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Vedanta, Newgen, Schneider Electric, Xiaomi, TCS, IBM, Wipro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Delhivery, Mobikwik, Publicis Sapient, Trident group, Lime road, CRM Next, Tech Mahindra, Escorts, India Mart, Cians Analytics, Scaler Academy, Byjus and many more. Public sector organisations like Engineers India Ltd have selected Jamia students.
Few International placements were done in Landmark UAE and SVI in Cambodia.
This year, students of new courses like MBA in healthcare and hospice studies and Master of Design and Innovation will also be available for placements.
