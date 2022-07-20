scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Jamia BTech student gets Rs 25 lakh offer, average salary increased for other courses

The average package for BTech Computer Science students is around Rs 10 lakh, for MBA it is Rs 8.8 lakh and for MCA Rs 8.2 lakh.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
July 20, 2022 6:40:06 pm
jmi placement, jmi student package, jmi admission, jamia student news, jamia btech admissions, jamia student salary, how is jmi placement cellThis year, students of new courses like MBA in healthcare and hospice studies and Master of Design and Innovation will also be available for placements. (Photo credit: JMI office)

In the recent placement drive at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) for various programmes, the highest package offered was Rs 25 lakh to a BTech student by Amazon. The average package for BTech Computer Science students, as per the institute, is around Rs 10 lakh, for MBA it is Rs 8.8 lakh and for MCA Rs 8.2 lakh.

The placements of most courses — BTech, MTech, MCA, MBA, Diploma, BCom, MCom, MA Economics — have improved significantly this year, claims JMI. This year, over 100 companies conducted offline and online drives in this session.

Read |No clarity on engineering degrees announced by Delhi University

The notable companies that visited the campus were Amazon, Samsung R&D, L&T, EXL, KPMG, Deloitte, Bain Capability Network, Accenture, ZS Associates, Optum, Infoedge, Josh technology, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Vedanta, Newgen, Schneider Electric, Xiaomi, TCS, IBM, Wipro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Delhivery, Mobikwik, Publicis Sapient, Trident group, Lime road, CRM Next, Tech Mahindra, Escorts, India Mart, Cians Analytics, Scaler Academy, Byjus and many more. Public sector organisations like Engineers India Ltd have selected Jamia students.

Also read |Jamia Hamdard best Pharmacy college in India, check top 10: NIRF Rankings 2022

Few International placements were done in Landmark UAE and SVI in Cambodia.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...Premium
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...Premium
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul ShewalePremium
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...Premium
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...

This year, students of new courses like MBA in healthcare and hospice studies and Master of Design and Innovation will also be available for placements.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?
Explained

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?

Not feasible to grant extra attempt, lower age limit for UPSC aspirants, says govt

Not feasible to grant extra attempt, lower age limit for UPSC aspirants, says govt

Raje to Congress MLA, even rivals can't ignore Kirodi Lal

Raje to Congress MLA, even rivals can't ignore Kirodi Lal

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Premium
Hand over AIADMK HQ keys to EPS, orders Madras HC

Hand over AIADMK HQ keys to EPS, orders Madras HC

What Rs 80 to a dollar means
Explained

What Rs 80 to a dollar means

Premium
Nagpur businessman dies after setting fire to family inside car

Nagpur businessman dies after setting fire to family inside car

A career seen through supporting roles: Naseeruddin Shah in Mandi, Monsoon Wedding and others

A career seen through supporting roles: Naseeruddin Shah in Mandi, Monsoon Wedding and others

The K series is back, but does it stand out?
Redmi K50i review

The K series is back, but does it stand out?

Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘settlement’
ICYMI

Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘settlement’

Premium
Kalaripayattu for kids, introduction to Shakespeare, and more
Five Things

Kalaripayattu for kids, introduction to Shakespeare, and more

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement